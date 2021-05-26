newsbreak-logo
The Match: Mickelson-Brady vs DeChambeau-Rodgers Early Odds

By Bill Speros
bookies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLefty and The Goat have teamed up one more time. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 in the latest iteration of golf’s “The Match.” Odds on the outcome of the PGA Tour-backed charity event have yet to be posted at top sportsbooks. However, Johnny Avello over at DraftKings has declared DeChambeau and Rodgers as the -160 favorite in comment posted by the operator. He put Mickelson and Brady's odds at +140.

bookies.com
