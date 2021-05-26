The red flag
Picture this: a pandemic happens, everyone decides to embark upon home improvement projects and couch purchases skyrocket. As the pandemic starts to seem a bit more manageable, you find yourself moving to a new town to begin the next step in your career. The problem is you do not own a couch and all couches are backordered through the summer. Oh, and the company that makes the springs inside the couch gets cyberattacked, so with spring production unavailable, you are looking at November before a couch is available to you.lonepeaklookout.com