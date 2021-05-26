newsbreak-logo
Gainesville, MO

Taking command

Ozark County Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavy Lt. Joshua R. Lamb, shown here with his parents, Larry and Tammy Lamb of Gainesville, and grandmother Donnie Neely of Zanoni, took command of the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE) Detachment on May 11 at Fort Leonard Wood. Lamb accepted the command from Navy Lt. Nicholas Gegg, who had held the position since 2018. CSFE is the Navy’s representative to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence (MSCoE) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). It provides administrative support to all Navy personnel and trains equipment operators, engineering aids and mobile utilities support equipment technicians to support combatant and/or component commanders across the full spectrum of military operations. Lamb’s parents and grandmother attended the ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood along with Lamb’s wife, Rachel; their two daughters, Alexandria and Abigail; and Rachel’s parents, Ron and Lori Snider of Washington, D.C.

