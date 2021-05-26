Carmen Electra is Down for a Baywatch Reboot

Arnold Schwarzenegger has five children—Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31; Christina Schwarzenegger, 29; Patrick Schwarzenegger, 27; Christopher Schwarzenegger, 23; and Joseph Baena, also 23. Schwarzenegger's youngest son, Baena, born less than a week after Christopher, received widespread media attention in 2011, when it was revealed the actor and former governor of California had a child with Mildred Baena, a member of the Schwarzenegger family's household staff. Baena was only 13 years old when the story was plastered all over tabloids, and now, 10 years later, he is following in his father's footsteps. The 23 year old has long had a passion for fitness, and he's now entering the world of acting. Keep reading to see Baena on the set of his first Hollywood gig.