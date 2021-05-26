Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Carmen Electra is Down for a Baywatch Reboot

handitv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen fans think of Baywatch, some of the first names that come to mind are Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and of course Carmen Electra. Despite being on the series for 1 season, she made a name for herself as one of the biggest stars among the large cast of the show.

www.handitv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Carmen Electra
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Zac Efron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interview Stars#Scenes#Los Angeles#Time#Mixed Reviews#Sharks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipstheboxhouston.com

Love Is Love? 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you’re friends with someone they dated?. Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha...
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 10 To Premiere In July (TV News Roundup)

VH1 announced that the 10th season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will premiere on July 5. The hip-hop docuseries explores the personal journeys of artists, entrepreneurs and influencers. Season 10 brings music back to the forefront, with a female-led ensemble navigating their careers, families, mental health and Black liberation amid a national reckoning and pandemic.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Seth Rogen Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With A Mullet In New Pics On The Set Of ‘Pam & Tommy’

Seth Rogen was completely in character on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy’ in Van Nuys on Thursday. See the actor in his full costume as Rand Gauthier!. Seth Rogen was ready to roll on Thursday, June 3, when he was spotted heading to set in Van Nuys, CA, to film more scenes on the upcoming mini-series Pam & Tommy. The actor, 39, was in full ’90s garb, wearing a pair of belted light blue jeans, a long-sleeve, patterned polo shirt, and a mullet. As it would happen, this isn’t the first time that fans have gotten a look at Seth on the set of the Hulu mini-series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Entourage Reboot Reportedly In The Works At HBO

TV reboots have always been a thing, but the speed at which they’re happening seems to be increasing. A bunch of hit shows that only concluded in the last decade are already being brought back – Showtime’s Dexter revival or NBC’s plans to relaunch The Office spring to mind, for example. And now, here’s another one to add to the ever-growing list.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Owen Wilson Sets the Record Straight on Wedding Crashers Sequel Rumors

Watch: "Wedding Crashers" Throwback: E! News Rewind. It looks like we'll have to hold onto our champagne toasts just a little longer. According to Owen Wilson, he and Vince Vaughn aren't crashing another wedding this summer after all. Although earlier reports stated that the talented team of Wilson, Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams have all signed on to begin filming a sequel to the 2005 hit comedy, Wedding Crashers, for HBO Max sometime this summer, Wilson revealed to Variety that the progress behind the second film is still in the stages of early planning.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Make His Movie Debut at 23

Arnold Schwarzenegger has five children—Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31; Christina Schwarzenegger, 29; Patrick Schwarzenegger, 27; Christopher Schwarzenegger, 23; and Joseph Baena, also 23. Schwarzenegger's youngest son, Baena, born less than a week after Christopher, received widespread media attention in 2011, when it was revealed the actor and former governor of California had a child with Mildred Baena, a member of the Schwarzenegger family's household staff. Baena was only 13 years old when the story was plastered all over tabloids, and now, 10 years later, he is following in his father's footsteps. The 23 year old has long had a passion for fitness, and he's now entering the world of acting. Keep reading to see Baena on the set of his first Hollywood gig.
TV Serieshanditv.com

Can you find the one celebrity who did not appear on Baywatch?

We've talked a lot about the fantastic stars who found their way to the sandy shores of Baywatch. With the series being such a global hit, many who wanted to make it big in Hollywood set their sights on the popular lifeguard show. With so many famous faces in each...
CelebritiesPage Six

Mark Wahlberg unrecognizable on set of new movie

Impossibly buff star Mark Wahlberg looked unrecognizable in a fat suit while filming his latest project, “Father Stu,” in Los Angeles on Friday. New photos show the 49-year-old — who has gained at least 20 pounds for his latest role as a boxer-turned-priest — noticeably heavier, especially around the waist, with apparent prosthetics and makeup to complete the transformation.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

Goldie Hawn has shared a moving tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood stars appeared together in the 1980 comedy movie Seems Like Old Times, alongside Chevy Chase, and Goldie shared a screen shot from the film as she mourned her friend’s death.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'The House Of Usher' Star Romy Walthall Dies At 57

The actress' son, Morgan Krantz confirmed the news. Actress Romy Walthall, who was known for her roles in "The House Of Usher" and "Face/Off," passed away at the age of 57 on May 19 in Los Angeles. The actress was also known by her stage name Romy Windsor. The cause...
MoviesParsons Sun

Christina Ricci joins The Matrix 4

Christina Ricci will star in 'The Matrix 4'. Warner Bros. made the announcement in press release for the hotly-awaited next instalment in the hit sci-fi action franchise. The 41-year-old actress is part of a star-studded cast, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jada Pinkett Smith.
TV ShowsMovieWeb

Alicia Silverstone Returns to High School in Netflix Comedy Senior Year

It's hard to believe that it has been a quarter of a century since Alicia Silverstone made her name in the high school comedy Clueless. Now she is about to return to the genre that made her a star after joining the cast of Netflix movie Senior Year, which has already cast Rebel Wilson in the lead, with Sam Richardson, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley and Chris Parnell among others. Will it be a happy homecoming for the actress, or will it turn into a school reunion nightmare?
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Ricky Martin’s Daughter Not Impressed by His Singing

Ricky Martin’s Daughter Not Impressed by His Singing! Don’t expect a duet between Ricky Martin and his 2-year-old daughter anytime soon, along the lines of the one Pink and daughter Willow recently debuted. “I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers—she’s 2 years old—and she knows...