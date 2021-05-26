Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show spot in 2022

Kelly Clarkson has been tapped to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot on the television talk show circuit next year.

The singer’s NBC series, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” will replace “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which will complete its 19th and final season in 2022, People reported.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Clarkson’s show, which is owned and produced by the syndication arm of NBC, will move into DeGeneres’ spot in the fall of 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication,” Tracie Wilson, executive VP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success.”

Clarkson, 39, won the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002-03. She released her debut album, “Thankful” in April 2003. Her talk show has been carried by NBC in major markets nationwide on 200 stations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On May 11, DeGeneres, 63, announced that the 19th season of her show would be her last. Her announcement came nearly a year after the program was embroiled in controversy over allegations of workplace toxicity, People reported.

That came after a BuzzFeed story on July 16, 2020, that alleged “an overall toxic work culture” that included accusations of racism and unjust termination, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That followed an April report by Variety that examined the treatment of legacy crew members during the coronavirus lockdown. Several staff members alleged they were fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days and were subjected to favoritism by executive producers, E! Online reported.

Despite the controversy, DeGeneres said she has fond memories of the show, which debuted in 2003.

“It’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged -- and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”

