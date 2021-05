The closure is necessary for crews to safely replace the bridge deck on SR-99 at 21st Avenue. Caltrans is taking preventative measures to fix California’s aging infrastructure, including extending the service life of this 62-year-old bridge. To avoid extensive traffic shifts and lane reductions that could last up to six months, crews are using innovative accelerated bridge construction techniques to complete the work as quickly as possible. The work is imperative to continue to provide a safe route.