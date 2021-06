TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office doled out 65 citations over its Click It or Ticket campaign. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says during the recent Click It or Ticket campaign, a total of 58 vehicles were stopped to ensure occupants were restrained, not texting, not under the influence and following all other traffic laws. It said deputies issued a total of 65 citations for violations including speeding, failure to wear a seat belt and more.