☎️Canelo vs Hypocrite Bernard Hopkins😱Haney vs Linares🔥Jorge Believes Haney will RUN🏃🏾‍♂️

By TBV
 16 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE & LIKE. Please check out our Facebook page and hit the like button. https://www.facebook.com/Thaboxingvoiceradio. GOOGLE PLUS. https://plus.google.com/107960664507143008932/posts?. tab=XXi. Web Site. Homepage. Radio show:. http://www.blogtalkradio.com/thaboxingvoiceradio. @Thaboxingvoice. Audio only...

Bernard Hopkins
Combat Sports

Haney keeps WBC Lightweight title, beats Linares by decision

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devin Haney unanimously outpointed former three-weight champion Jorge Linares on Saturday night to defend the WBC world lightweight title. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
Las Vegas, NV

Haney vs Linares live stream: how to watch the boxing on DAZN today, full fight

Devin 'The Dream' Haney will face the toughest opponent of his budding career when the 22-year-old WBC lightweight champ defends his belt against Venezuelan slugger Jorge Linares (47-5) this Saturday in Las Vegas. The 12-round bout tops a packed bill streamed exclusively on DAZN, which you can access through your browser or DAZN apps on TV and mobile. Follow our guide on how to watch a Haney vs Linares live stream, from anywhere in the world.
Las Vegas, NV

Devin Haney-Jorge Linares Weigh-In Results From Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Jorge Linares made the lightweight limit so comfortably for his fight against Devin Haney that the former champion is confident he could get down to the junior lightweight maximum of 130 pounds if necessary. The Venezuelan veteran officially weighed 134 pounds Friday for their 12-round, 135-pound championship...
Combat Sports

Haney-Linares undercard results

WBC female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against former champion Melissa Hernandez (23-8-3, 7 KOs) in the Haney-Linares co-feature in the arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Cameron was in control the whole way and scored a knockdown in round four. Mercy stoppage by referee Celestino Ruiz as the 41-year-old Hernandez still had plenty of fight in her. Time was 1:08.
Combat Sports

Linares: Haney Is Overlooking Me; Already Thinking Of Big Fights With Teofimo, Ryan Garcia

LAS VEGAS – Jorge Linares senses Devin Haney is in for a rude awakening Saturday night. The former three-division champion has heard Haney discuss plenty of future fights, so many and so often that Linares believes Haney has no idea how huge of a step up in class he’ll be in their 12-round fight for Haney’s WBC world lightweight title. Handicappers have made Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) at least a 12-1 favorite against Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) in part because the Venezuelan veteran is 35 and lost by knockout or technical knockout five times.
Combat Sports

Jorge Linares: Can't Compare Me To Gamboa; This Is A Huge Step Up For Devin Haney

LAS VEGAS – Devin Haney will box a three-weight world champion in a second straight fight Saturday night. That’s about all, according to Jorge Linares, that he and Yuriorkis Gamboa have in common at this stage of their lengthy careers. The 35-year-old Linares is four years younger than Gamboa and the former WBA/WBC lightweight champion is certain that he is a much fresher fighter than the Cuban-born boxer Haney defeated by unanimous decision in their 12-rounder November 7.
WWE

Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota | FULL FIGHT HIGHLIGHT | PBC ON FOX

For the first time since their WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator, watch all the best moments from Sebastian Fundora and Jorge Cota’s back-and-forth bout that saw Fundora pick up one of the biggest wins of his young career. #PBConFOX #PBC #SebastianFundora #JorgeCota. SUBSCRIBE for more from PBC ON FOX: http://foxs.pt/SubscribePBCONFOX.
Combat Sports

Claressa Shields Reacts To Devin Haney Beating Jorge Linares

Women’s boxing star Claressa Shields like most boxing fans at the weekend was very impressed with young world champion Devin Haney. A fighter who passed the step up test in his career he needed at that point. Shields said of the fight:. Linares certainly was no joke. Still a very...