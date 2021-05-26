Sisters Folk Festival Announces Sisters Summer of Festival 2021 Lineup
((L) Freddy & Francine (R) The Mother Hips | Photos courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival) Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is pleased to announce the Sisters Summer of Festival, a long-awaited celebration of the return to live music at the Sisters Art Works venue. The summer concert series will feature 16 artists over four weekends on Friday and Saturday evenings, with two artists performing each night. Concert dates are June 25 and 26; July 16, 17, 30 and 31; and August 13 and 14. Seating will be offered in three lawn sections to give audience members plenty of room to spread out on their tarps, blankets and low festival chairs, with different prices for each tier depending on proximity to the stage. Each show will start at 7pm.www.cascadeae.com