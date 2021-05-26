Sisters Folk Festival Announces Sisters Summer of Festival 2021 Lineup

Will you be dancing to the beats from Chromeo, John Summit, ARTBAT, Tchami, Justin Martin, and more during the Day Trip Festival debut?. As the entire live event scene shut down in 2020, Insomniac offered up some hope for the future with the announcement of Day Trip Festival. Over the past few years, Day Trip has become renowned for bringing some sensational showcases to venues like Academy LA and Exchange LA, and they further bolstered their brand with unique livestreams and editions at the Park N Rave as well. But now, with Southern California eyeing a re-opening in June they’ve turned their focus back to the festival itself.