☎️Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr🔥Spence Almost 5 to 1 Favorite🤩Will PACMAN Retire❓

As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE has announced that SummerSlam will be taking place in Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 21. This date is the same night as Manny Pacquiao’s huge boxing match with Errol Spence Jr., which will also be taking place in Las Vegas. If all the tickets for WWE SummerSlam are sold, the venue could host 72,000 fans. With that being said, Las Vegas has traditionally not been a hot market for pro wrestling and it’s going to be tough to sell the venue out with the Pacquiao fight taking place on the same night and in the same city.