newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Cub Energy Announces First Quarter Results

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 3 days ago

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB), a Ukraine-focused energy company, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. This update includes results from Kub-Gas LLC ("Kub-Gas"), which Cub has a 35% equity ownership interest, Tysagaz LLC ("Tysagaz"), Cub's 100% owned subsidiary and CNG LLC ("CNG"), which Cub has a 50% equity ownership interest.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Energy Production#Political Unrest#Energy Company#Oil And Gas#Energy Prices#Stock Trading#Trading Stock#Cub Energy Announces#The Company Rrb#Kub#United States Dollars#Kub Gas Llc#Tysagaz Llc#Jenbacher#European#Rk#Cng Holdings#Netback#The Kub Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Prairie Storm Resources Corp. Announces Q1 2021 Results

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Prairie Storm Resources Corp. ("Prairie Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSEC) is pleased to report its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Concludes Agreement to Acquire Punitaqui Copper-Gold Mine and Closes First Tranche of Concurrent Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary Minera BMR SpA has completed its previously announced acquisition from Minera Altos de Punitaqui Limitada ("MAP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xiana Mining Inc. ("Xiana"), of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a recently producing copper-gold mine located in the Coquimbo region of Chile (the "Punitaqui Acquisition").
BusinessAnchorage Press

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings, which it expects to file by June 14, 2021. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Yuntone Capital Corp. Completes Qualifying Transaction, Consolidation and Name Change to Mantaro Silver Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (formerly Yuntone Capital Corp.) (TSXV: MSLV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "Qualifying Transaction" (the "Transaction"), with the result that the Company is now a Tier 2 Mining issuer under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Mantaro owns five silver-focused Peruvian mineral properties, consisting of its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property and the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties").
MarketsBusiness Insider

Eminent Gold Corp. Increases Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to increased...
Financial Reportswallstreetreporter.com

ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Announces $7.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 – ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter“) pursuant to which the Lead Underwriter has agreed, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters“), to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 5,360,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $1.40 per Unit (the “Issue Price“) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,504,000 (the “Offering“).
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Arianne Phosphate Reports Corporate and Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

DAN: TSX-V (Canada) SAGUENAY, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, reported its financial results for the three-month and three-month period ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless noted.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 May 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Western Gold Files Financial Statements For Q1 2021

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD.(TSXV: WGLD) (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com).
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. Private Placement & Convertible Note Maturity Notice

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive subscription agreements with certain investors in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of up to 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ('Common Share') at a price of $0.245 per Common Share ('Purchase Price') for gross proceeds of up to US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

E3 Metals Corp Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2021 and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company's website at www.e3metalscorp.com.
Financial Reportspotstocknews.com

Harvest One Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, with brands LivRelief TM and Dream WaterTM products, is pleased to announce its fiscal Q3 financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Nickel 28 Announces Proposed Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. ("Nickel 28” or the "Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC) is pleased to announce a proposed normal course issuer bid to repurchase its common shares. In the opinion of management and the board of directors of the Company, the common shares have recently traded in a price range that represents a substantial discount to the Company's net asset value and does not reflect the underlying value of the Company.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

FRO - First Quarter 2021 Results

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2021:. Net income of $28.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income of $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the first quarter of...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Skylight Health Group Announces Expected Date Of NASDAQ Exchange Listing

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) ("Skylight Health" or the "Company"), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 13, 2021, it has received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that its common shares will be able to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market during the week of June 7, 2021 under the symbol "SLHG", subject to the Company meeting the applicable bid price requirement for listing during the period beginning on the date of the Company's share consolidation on May 28, 2021 through the initial listing date.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Granting of Stock Options

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems, today announced that it intends to raise a minimum of $3,750,000 and a maximum of up to $6,000,000 (the "Gross Proceeds") by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of a minimum of 5,000,000 and a maximum of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement in an amount equal to 20% of the Private Placement.
Marketsstreetwisereports.com

BC Gold Explorer’s Shares Elevated to OTCQX Exchange

In a news release, gold explorer Cassiar Gold Corp. (GLDC:TSX.V; CGLCF:OTCQX) announced that its common shares have been uplisted and are now currently trading under the ticker symbol CGLCF on the OTCQX Best Market. The company noted that its shares were upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX....
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Issues Shares for Jefferson Canyon Anniversary Payment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it intends to issue 351,337 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of CDN$0.086 per common share in connection with the US$25,000 second anniversary payment due under the terms of the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada property option agreement (the "Agreement"). The deemed value is determined by the 20-day volume-weighted average price preceding this announcement. The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This shares for debt transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that, between May 6 and May 27, 2021, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired ownership of 863,000 common shares of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange, representing approximately 0.9% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis at prices ranging from $0.81 to $0.88 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $714,440.