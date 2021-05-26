Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Spring Conference & Trade Show, June 2-4
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, will exhibit its third-party self-storage management platform, Global MaxManagementSM, at the Self Storage Association (SSA) 2021 Spring Conference & Trade Show.www.accesswire.com