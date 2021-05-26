Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Spring Conference & Trade Show, June 2-4

Blueair LLC named Allison+Partners its public relations AOR. According to a release, the Unilever brand and air purification provider for home and professional use, products pictured above, turned to Allison+Partners “after a year of explosive growth due to the West Coast wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic. The company first partnered with Allison+Partners in Q4 2020 to lead its CSR efforts to give away more than $1 million in cash to schools in areas hardest hit and hospitals across the U.S., where funding was needed most for patient care and to fund research, such as an epidemiology study, to trace the spread of COVID-19 in schools.