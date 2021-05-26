This Saturday & Sunday, Memorial Weekend Music at Maragas Winery

Walloon’s Memorial Weekend Three-fer Seems only fair to offer folks three fun options for their three-day weekend. The petite but always innovative Village of Walloon Lake is rising to the challenge with a trifecta of fine art, very fine food and wine specials, and an appropriately wild waterside bash. First, the village’s Wet Paint Art Show, 10am-5pm May 29 and May 30, brings the finished work of local and national artists to Village Green park, where you can also bid on a custom painted pig (proceeds benefit Walloon Lakes Conservancy and Trust) or watch award-winning artist Noel Skiba as she paints a piece live. Over at Tommy’s Walloon, the annual “Rock Out with Your Dock Out” summer kickoff party will be in full force from 9am to 9pm May 29–May 31, with Dock Bar drink specials, games, popcorn, prizes, sidewalk sales, and more. Care to slip into summer in a more quiet fashion? Stroll over to the historic Walloon Lake Inn for the first Walloon Wine Time of the summer Monday, May 31, and take advantage of your last chance to enjoy the inn’s off-season deal, three courses for $50. Dinner reservations: (231) 535-2999.