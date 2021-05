Vermont’s Congressman and state advocates are pressing the House to pass the Asian American Hate Crimes Act this week. The bill was passed in the Senate 95 to 1 and will be considered in the House this week. Democratic Congressman Peter Welch says it condemns acts of hate targeting those of Asian American and Pacific Island descent and establishes a position in the Attorney General’s office to address attacks based on ethnic origin. “We have to do everything we can to stop what has been an increasing level of violence directed towards Asian Americans.”