The man who killed an Indigenous woman after throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving car has been sentenced to 8 years in jail, minus one month time served. Brayden Bushby, 22, was convicted of manslaughter in December in the death of Barbara Kentner. Kentner, an Anishinaabe woman from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, died at a Thunder Bay hospice in July 2017, about six months after Bushby struck her with the trailer hitch. She was 34 years old and had sustained serious internal injuries, including a rupture to her small bowel.