A Conversation with K-Nunn about Mental Performance

By Official Site of the Heat
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing physical in the NBA is a must. How important is it for you to focus on your mental performance as well?. The mental aspect of the game is very important. I’m going to give you a quote that Udonis usually tells us. He says, “Bring your mind, and your body will follow.” He talks about how to bring mental focus to the game, lock in and observe important details. Mental health is something that may be overlooked at times for some players, but for me, it’s huge. I pride myself on being mentally locked in and bringing that focus every day, whether that’s at practice or a walk-through and definitely in the game.

