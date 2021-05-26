Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Naked man knocks on home's door after being kidnapped from Norfolk, shot in Virginia Beach

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were working with Norfolk police officers Wednesday after a man showed up at someone's door naked and shot. The shooting, itself, happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Shore Drive near Jack Frost Road. Dispatchers said a person had been shot a number of times. A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Police Department said officers expected the man to survive.

