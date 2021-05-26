Naked man knocks on home's door after being kidnapped from Norfolk, shot in Virginia Beach

Chesapeake police are searching for a man who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. James Phelps, 85, was last seen leaving his home in the South Norfolk area. He was driving a 2017 Beige Hyundai Elantra with VA tags UZE-3034. Police said Phelps has early-onset dementia and may be lost. He spends time near Campostella Road, Border Road, the Foundation Park ...