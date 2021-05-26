newsbreak-logo
Moderna Announces Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is Effective in Adolescents

By Theresa Machemer
Smithonian
Cover picture for the articleModerna announced on Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective at preventing Covid-19 in teenagers. The Phase 2/3 trial included 3,732 participants, two-thirds of whom received two doses of the Moderna vaccine while the others received a placebo. Four participants who did not receive the vaccine developed Covid-19 during the study. No vaccinated patients tested positive for the coronavirus during the study. Moderna says the results are “consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100 percent,” John Bonifield and Lauren Mascarenhas report for CNN. Using a broader definition for a case of Covid-19, the study showed 93 percent efficacy.

