Miami Heat: Dewayne Dedmon must be used equally or more in Game 3

Cover picture for the articleDewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat shoots in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The Miami Heat are grasping for anything heading into a crucial Game 3 matchup against the Bucks in the opening round of their NBA Playoffs. After such a heartbreaking loss in Game 1 at the last minute and after going down 0-2 in an ugly defeat to the Bucks on Monday night, 98-132, the Miami Heat need to figure some things out.

Back on September 22, 2020 — in the midst of the playoffs in the Bubble — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said his “best guess” was for the 2020-21 season to start in January. November 2, though, Silver emphasized the urgency of starting the season before Dec. 25 to “salvage hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue” on a call with the league’s general managers.
Nine Heat players spoke to reporters today as part of the team’s end-of-season media availability, and many of those players intend to represent their countries in international play this summer, as Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald details. Nigeria, one of the eight countries to have already clinched its spot...
Unlike a season ago, the Miami Heat get a head start on the offseason after being eliminated hastily by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo weren’t able to carry the Heat to their desired goal of the NBA Finals again, and the rest of the members of the roster didn’t contribute enough to win a game in the series.
Home advantage this season has been minimized by the limited capacity in the NBA’s arenas. But the Miami Heat hopes it will turn into a real advantage again in the playoffs. The Heat will play the third game of its first round against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 NBA season hiatus in March 2020 amid COVID. 19 pandemic.
Ira Winderman: So … signage at FTX Arena has “arena” with a lower-case “a” but am told official name is with an upper-case “A” Then again, the Heat officially spell their name all-caps, HEAT, and AmericanAirlines was one word on previous arena name. Heck, at one point it was only Dade County.
Barring a complete turnaround, the Miami Heat are primed to have their season’s fate determined on Saturday. After an embarrassing, 113-84, Game 3 loss on Thursday to the Milwaukee Bucks, a four-game first round elimination is becoming a reality for a franchise that was committed to retaining such a competitive group — just eight months after an NBA Finals appearance.
The Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Miami Heat 113-84 Thursday night to take 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Khris Middleton led the Deer with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists; Giannis Antetokounmpo added 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday finished with 19 and 12 assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are riding high as they head south, up 2-0 and well in control of this series with Game 3 of this first round Eastern Conference NBA playoff matchup slated for tonight as Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates look to claw their way back into contention on their home floor. This game tips off at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on TNT.
Behind a 37-point third quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks took a decisive 3-0 lead in their first-round series by blowing out the Miami Heat for the second time, this time at the “hostile” AmericanAirlines Arena. Just like in game 2, Milwaukee’s defense immediately set the tone, holding Miami to just 14...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are down 0-2 in their opening round series against the Milwaukee Bucks and headed home for what is to be a crucial Game 3 matchup. With only a few on the Miami Heat’s team being offensively impactful in this series, thus far, they must find a way to generate some offense for themselves.
The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business against the Miami Heat, sweeping them with a commanding second half that led to a 120-103 win, closing out the series. Despite a 1-10 from deep to start this game, MIlwaukee trailed just 22-26 after the first period. The shooting improved somewhat in the second, but Miami found an offensive groove for the first time this series and led 64-57 at halftime. Milwaukee finally found a way to nail some shots in the third as they put it on Miami in the period, entering the fourth up 91-85.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a shot as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends on the play (Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat did it again. They came out in this opening round Game 3 scenario and put up a dud. Not only did...