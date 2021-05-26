Miami Heat: Dewayne Dedmon must be used equally or more in Game 3

Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat shoots in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The Miami Heat are grasping for anything heading into a crucial Game 3 matchup against the Bucks in the opening round of their NBA Playoffs. After such a heartbreaking loss in Game 1 at the last minute and after going down 0-2 in an ugly defeat to the Bucks on Monday night, 98-132, the Miami Heat need to figure some things out.