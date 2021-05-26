Review: ForeVR Bowl

Theme park management games have been around for years, ever since the early days of video games back in the ’90s, and they’re still being released now. These games allow you to construct and manage your very own theme parks, from placing rides and scenery to dealing with complaining guests; in some games, you can even ride the rides yourself, or interact with the guests, or play mini-games. Just take a look through 10 of the top theme park management games and see what each one has to offer, and why they’ve made this list!