Review: ForeVR Bowl

By Peter Graham
vrfocus.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost every sport imaginable has been reproduced in some videogame form over the years, either going for pure simulation or arcade fun. Bowling really didn’t come into its own until the arrival of the Nintendo Wii and those lovely motion controllers but even then it was fairly basic. So you would’ve thought with virtual reality’s (VR) focus on immersive controls there would be an array of bowling titles available. That’s not the case, so to help fill the void on Oculus Quest is ForeVR Bowl, striking that bowling desire head-on.

