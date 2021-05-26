Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

How Augmented Reality based NFTs have the potential to revolutionise arts and culture

By Dr. Sirisilp Kongsilp
vrfocus.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalleries and museums are integral parts of international culture, yet in a time when the world is reeling from a pandemic and social distancing, the arts are suffering. Covid forced galleries and museums to shut their doors, leading to a complete halt in visitors and more importantly, income. In 2020, the market value for the global arts industry reduced by 22%, down from $64.4 billion in sales in 2019 to $50.1 billion. Technology, namely mixed reality, could transform the way traditional arts and artefacts are experienced going forward, and save the industry.

www.vrfocus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Digital Technology#Virtual Experiences#Digital Art#Smithsonian#Un#Prevalent Nfts#International Culture#Mixed Reality Projects#Physical Art Sales#Desktop Ar#Digital Experiences#Digital Solutions#Immersive Experiences#Mobile Technology#Virtual Methods#Vr#Virtual Representations#Holographic Images#Digital Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Technologyala.org

Virtual, augmented, and mixed reality programs for libraries

CHICAGO — Bestselling tech maven and editor Ellyssa Kroski is back with “32 Virtual, Augmented, and Mixed Reality Programs for Libraries,” published by ALA Editions, a timely, all-in-one guide to planning, organizing, and running virtual events. Ranging from simple gaming activities utilizing VR headsets to augmented reality tours, exhibits, immersive experiences, and STEM educational programs, these ideas include something for every size and type of academic, public, and school library. Programs encompassing new technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) are all included. Complete with step-by-step instructions, a materials and equipment list, budget, and recommendations for age ranges and type of library, among this collection’s engaging programming events and educational opportunities are:
TechnologyWebMD

The Role of Augmented Reality in Medicine

You’ve heard of virtual reality, but how about augmented reality? The name might sound unfamiliar, but chances are you may have used it and not realized it. You may have even played a game that’s built on it. A popular example is Pokémon Go, a smartphone app that lets you go around your neighborhood or community “catching” wild Pokémon that look on the screen as though they’ve popped up right in front of you.
Home & Gardenprogramminginsider.com

Augmented Reality Influence on Interior Design Area

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. It is not possible to continue occupying your market niche and satisfy your target audience without constant improvement and development. The emergence of new technologies and their further implementation in your brand’s workflow is super influential in this case. One of the greatest advancements enthusiasts can use is augmented reality (or simply AR).
Computerscoruzant.com

The Parts of an Augmented Reality System

There was a time when we thought the most important technological event of 1999 would be the Y2K disaster—the feared timekeeping glitch that would send the world’s computers into disarray and bring about global ruin. Disaster averted, as you can see. The real signpost of that year was the release of the Keanu Reeves science-fiction film The Matrix, which dared us to imagine a world of virtual reality so immersive that one might never return.
ElectronicsVoice of America

'Smart Glass' Lets You See 3D Objects in Augmented Reality

Instead of a smartphone to access apps and a navigation system, a tech company is creating smart glass that can be used in windshields and windows to see virtual objects and information through augmented reality. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.
TechnologyRolling Stone

My Thoughts on How NFTs Are Redefining Our Cultural Mentality Around Value

As the music business industry continues adapting to the ever-evolving technology around us, even the cultural mentality around “collecting” music has changed dramatically. The days of amassing physical albums and artwork have long been replaced by the ability to stream anything at any time, all with the click of a button.
Softwareelearningindustry.com

Augmented Reality eLearning Tips: How To Create Immersive Performance Management Support

Launch Augmented Reality eLearning For Remote Performance Management. Augmented reality eLearning is one of the most results-driven ways to bridge performance gaps and develop internal talent. However, many modern organizations are reluctant to implement AR training for financial reasons. They assume that augmented reality resources are too costly to develop and deploy. Or that they don’t have the necessary experience. That’s where outsourcing partners enter the picture. Hiring a content provider allow you to utilize their expertise, SME know-how, and tech-savviness to create immersive training for your team. Not to mention, they already have the tools you need, which reduces software expenses. Simply put, finding the right eLearning content provider can help you deploy an effective performance management support strategy in a fraction of the time. This guide walks you through all the steps involved, from making a successful business case to vetting vendors.
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Augmenting Teleportation in Virtual Reality With Discrete Rotation Angles

Dennis Wolf (1), Michael Rietzler (1), Laura Bottner (1), Enrico Rukzio (1) ((1) Ulm University, Ulm, Germany) Locomotion is one of the most essential interaction tasks in virtual reality (VR) with teleportation being widely accepted as the state-of-the-art locomotion technique at the time of this writing. A major draw-back of teleportation is the accompanying physical rotation that is necessary to adjust the users' orientation either before or after teleportation. This is a limiting factor for tethered head-mounted displays (HMDs) and static body postures and can induce additional simulator sickness for HMDs with three degrees-of-freedom (DOF) due to missing parallax cues. To avoid physical rotation, previous work proposed discrete rotation at fixed intervals (InPlace) as a controller-based technique with low simulator sickness, yet the impact of varying intervals on spatial disorientation, user presence and performance remains to be explored. An unevaluated technique found in commercial VR games is reorientation during the teleportation process (TeleTurn), which prevents physical rotation but potentially increases interaction time due to its continuous orientation selection. In an exploratory user study, where participants were free to apply both techniques, we evaluated the impact of rotation parameters of either technique on user performance and preference. Our results indicate that discrete InPlace rotation introduced no significant spatial disorientation, while user presence scores were increased. Discrete TeleTurn and teleportation without rotation was ranked higher and achieved a higher presence score than continuous TeleTurn, which is the current state-of-the-art found in VR games. Based on observations, that participants avoided TeleTurn rotation when discrete InPlace rotation was available, we distilled guidelines for designing teleportation without physical rotation.
TechnologyNewsTimes

Facebook confirms the realization of its own augmented reality software

Facebook confirmed that the company is already working on its own operating system for augmented reality (AR) hardware in order to optimize performance, energy efficiency and computational capacity in normal-looking glasses. On the second day of June, Facebook shared the roadmap with augmented reality technology in the Spark AR Studio...
Visual Arttheguidewnc.com

Experience art with a deeper dive courtesy of augmented reality

ASHEVILLE — Look at a painting, open an app and enter a world of movement and sound with an immersive art experience at Trackside Studios in Asheville’s River Arts District. The show, called “Living Images,” features multimedia artist Jaime Byrd, who brings paintings to life with motion and sound. With...
Video Gamesapppicker.com

How Virtual Reality is Shaping the Gaming Industry

In the last few years, virtual reality has changed the game in different industries such as business, education, tourism, and medicine. When the pandemic started, the demand for VR has grown immensely because it makes every product or service more approachable. As far as the gaming industry is concerned, the popularity of VR is quite recent but has no intention of ceasing anytime soon. Therefore, gaming enthusiasts are probably not surprised by the fact that virtual reality is estimated to hit its revenue of 11.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Let's go through a few points of why VR is so significant in the gaming industry and where it's going.
Technologyarxiv.org

Latency and Information Freshness in Multipath Communications for Virtual Reality

Wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) will contribute to people increasingly working and socializing remotely. However, the VR/AR experience is very susceptible to various delays and timing discrepancies, which can lead to motion sickness and discomfort. This paper models and exploits the existence of multiple paths and redundancy to improve the timing performance of wireless VR communications. We consider Multiple Description Coding (MDC), a scheme where the video stream is encoded in Q streams (Q = 2 in this paper) known as descriptors and delivered independently over multiple paths. We also consider an alternating scheme, that simply switches between the paths. We analyze the full distribution of two relevant metrics: the packet delay and the Peak Age of Information (PAoI), which measures the freshness of the information at the receiver. The results show interesting trade-offs between picture quality, frame rate, and latency: full duplication results in fewer lost frames, but a higher latency than schemes with less redundancy. Even the simple alternating scheme can outperform duplication in terms of PAoI, but MDC can exploit the independent decodability of the descriptors to deliver a basic version of the frames faster, while still getting the full-quality frames with a slightly higher delay.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

Snap Spectacles are the ‘Future’ of Real-World AR Experiences

Augmented Reality glasses aren’t here yet, but Snap CEO Evan Spiegel feels that the day will come when AR glasses are ubiquitous, and Snap is preparing for that day. In fact, Snap, which is best known for Snapchat, recently announced that they will be acquiring the supplier of their AR glasses, WaveOptics, for $500 million.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google quietly ends support for its augmented reality Measure app

Google has killed a large number of applications and features in the past, which isn't surprising for such a massive corporation. The latest casualty? Its augmented reality Measure app, which it has quietly retired, as noticed by Android Police. Measure started as an app for the tech giant's defunct Tango AR platform until Google expanded its availability to all smartphones supporting ARCore in 2018.
Computersbitcoin.com

OVR Using Chainlink to Connect the Metaverse to Real World Data and Events

OVR.ai is announcing a live and ongoing integration with Chainlink, the marketing-leading decentralized oracle network that provides smart contracts with secure and reliable off-chain data and computation. The current integration involves the use of Chainlink Verifiable Randomness Function (VRF) to fairly and transparently select a special grant fund winner from the list of participants taking part in the upcoming OVRLand Treasure Hunt. Additionally, the OVR team plans to leverage Chainlink oracles throughout the platform to connect the physical world to OVRLand’s digital metaverse, enabling a virtual experience that’s impacted by the real world.
Technologyavnetwork.com

Assessing Extended Reality's Potential

Want to dig for cultural artifacts in Egypt? Teleport to the Rocky Mountains for ecology class? How about drawing in three dimensions? Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) enable these astonishing feats with spatial computing applications via headsets, tracking software, immersive projection, and mobile apps. AR and VR, often...
Technologyvrfocus.com

VR is the Future of Education

Virtual Reality (VR) has evolved over the years, with the first physical VR machine being produced in 1956! With technology becoming more and more sophisticated as we enter the 21st Century, it’s no surprise that VR now has a firm imprint on how we teach, and the current Coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated this fact.
Energy Industrypower-grid.com

EDP employs augmented reality to improve customer experience

European energy company EDP has deployed a technology to enhance operational efficiencies, to better resolve customers’ issues, and to carry out remote site surveys prior to the installation of solar panels. The technology to be deployed is Vodafone Visual Assistance. It will be provided to consumers and field technicians in...