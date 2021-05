Just because a play is drawn up a certain way, doesn't mean it's always going to work out on the field as it does on paper. Kaneland girls soccer coach Scott Parillo said he came up with a play at halftime that he thought would work. And sure enough, 19 seconds into the second half, Kaneland had doubled its lead en route to a 3-0 win against Sycamore for the Interstate 8 title.