Grove City College’s central academic building was rededicated Friday as the Staley Hall of Arts and Letters in honor of a distinguished and generous alumnus. Richard G. Staley ’62, the hall’s new namesake, said he was humbled. “Growing up in the Allegheny Valley, I could never have dreamed of the impact this college would have on my life, nor that I would be successful enough to one day give back in this way,” he said.