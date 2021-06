The declining number of active COVID-19 cases in the area has the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s (EOHU) medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis feeling optimistic. “Today, so far, we have had no cases,” he told media during one of his two weekly briefings on Monday. “Over the weekend, we added seven cases, which is very good news for us. We are actually floating around the yellow region right now, which means that we are stabilizing.”