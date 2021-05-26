May 26 COVID-19 update: One death, 63,180 Pfizer doses expected, 151 new cases, 189 recoveries

As more and more British Columbians are vaccinated, the daily count of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop. Broken down by health region, this equates to 140 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 494 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 18 new cases in the Island Health region, 113 new cases in the Interior Health region, 42 new cases in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.