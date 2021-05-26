May 26 COVID-19 update: One death, 63,180 Pfizer doses expected, 151 new cases, 189 recoveries
An additional 4,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 669,847. The 4,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 10; Far North East, 56; North West, 147; North Central, 82; North East, 49; Saskatoon, 1,441; Central West, 61; Central East, 245; Regina, 1,519; South West, 224; South Central, 491; and South East, 171. There were 158 doses administered with zone of residence pending.www.weyburnreview.com