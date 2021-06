Every now and then an Atlanta Braves prospect is so good for so long that he manages to actually convince fans that he isn’t good. Maybe this isn’t the best definition of prospect fatigue, but what is happening surrounding Drew Waters is and I think it would be a really good time to discuss this narrative. First off, I want to say that I am not discounting concerns about Drew. There are real issues in his game and there are valid reasons to be skeptical, but also see a snowball effect regarding negative opinions about him and less-than-informed people perpetuating narratives they aren’t really fully qualified to.