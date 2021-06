I love showcasing our local athletes and our local teams and a big congratulations are in order for the UHV Softball team! As reported by crossroadstoday.com the University of Houston - Victoria softball team is heading to the NAIA National Championship. The Jaguars will be hitting the road and heading to Columbus, Ga for the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series on Thursday, May, 27th. The Jaguars, winners of 12 of their last 13 games, will take an eight-game win streak into the World Series.