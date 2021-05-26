Drive-In Dreams Concert brings live music back to Naperville June 6
After over a year of canceled concerts, postponed performances, and events with uncertain timelines, the Naperville Men's Glee Club (NMGC) is bringing a sense of normalcy back to the community. The four-part all male singing group has been delighting audiences in and around Chicago as well as national crowds at Lincoln Center in New York City and Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for over 30 years. In June, the group will host its "Drive-In Dreams Concert," to bring the joy of music to Naperville once again.www.dailyherald.com