Naperville, IL

Drive-In Dreams Concert brings live music back to Naperville June 6

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year of canceled concerts, postponed performances, and events with uncertain timelines, the Naperville Men's Glee Club (NMGC) is bringing a sense of normalcy back to the community. The four-part all male singing group has been delighting audiences in and around Chicago as well as national crowds at Lincoln Center in New York City and Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for over 30 years. In June, the group will host its "Drive-In Dreams Concert," to bring the joy of music to Naperville once again.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

