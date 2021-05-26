Grains mixed, livestock lower.

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $117; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $108; heavy bulls, $68 to $97; heifer cows, $65 to $78; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (3 head), $875 to $1125. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $155; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $115; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $00 to $160; calves 1, $100 to $120; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $210 to $290; ewes, $145 to $190; rams, $80 to $100; goats, $75 to $275. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $90; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $7 to $22; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (225) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $6.50; (40) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $8 to $8.75; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $2.50; (2) round bales, $80.