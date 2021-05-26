Ontario Securities Commission Takes Action Against Crypto Exchange Poloniex

San Marcos, TX, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCQB:QTMM), a leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company, today announced that trading in its common stock has been temporarily suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") due to a lack of current information as a result of the failure to file certain periodic reports under the Company's reporting obligations with the Commission. The trading halt commenced at 9:30am on May, 13 2021 and will terminate at 11:59pm on May 26, 2021. The Commission also has issued an order instituting administrative proceedings to determine whether it is necessary to revoke the Company's registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company had previously received correspondence from the Commission in December 2020 related to the delinquency of it filing obligations and had proposed a plan to regain compliance with its reporting obligations by February 2021. Unfortunately, the Company was unable to meet its proposed plan and currently remains delinquent with respect to its filing obligations. The Company trading suspension and order were issued without prior notice to the Company, and the Company retained securities attorneys who have communicated with the SEC in an effort to try to address the Commissions concerns.