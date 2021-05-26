newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ontario Securities Commission Takes Action Against Crypto Exchange Poloniex

By FRNT Financial
futuresmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto was broadly up this morning with alt-coins outperforming. Spot volumes have shrunk to roughly half of their 30-day average. Yesterday, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) revealed an enforcement action against Seychelles-based crypto-to-crypto exchange Poloniex for “operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform.” The OSC had previously given crypto trading platforms an April 19 deadline to contact the regulator in order to “discuss how to bring their operations as a dealer or marketplace into compliance.”

www.futuresmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Products#Compliance Requirements#Cftc#Seychelles#Canadians#Ats#Csa#Osc#The U S Cftc#Aml#Kyc#Ontario Securities Law#Crypto Businesses#Crypto Trading Platforms#Crypto Trading Venues#Crypto Story#Ontario Residents#Disclosure Requirements#Derivatives#Canadian Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsthewealthrace.com

UK Regulator’s Actions Point to the Trend of Growing Crypto Market Security

On the finish of March the UK’s monetary watchdog – the FCA – has introduced that crypto-involved corporations within the UK are actually obligated to submit monetary crimes-related data within the type of yearly experiences. Some might imagine that this type of reporting might be thought-about a step again from...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Charges Promoters In Unregistered Crypto Offering; CipherTrace Debuts Analytics Support For Binance Smart Chain; UK Parliament: Just Five Crypto Firms Have Obtained FCA AML Registration

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday (May 28) that it has filed “an action” against five people, alleging that they marketed an international “global unregistered digital asset securities offering” that brought in more than $2 billion from retail investors, according to a statement. BitConnect harnessed a network of promoters to market and sell securities through its “lending program” between roughly January 2017 and January 2018, according to the statement, which cited the SEC’s complaint.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Fund Manager Wisdomtree Files With SEC to List Ethereum ETF on Cboe BZX

The financial asset manager, Wisdomtree, is now the second institution to file for an ethereum-based exchange-traded fund (ETF), following Vaneck’s recent filing on May 7. The recently filed S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the fund’s “investment objective is to gain exposure to the price of ether.”
Marketsforkast.news

U.S. securities watchdog looks to regulate crypto trading like stock exchanges

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has said he wants to see regulation to protect consumers built into the operations of cryptocurrency exchanges. Speaking at a hearing of the House Financial Services and General Government subcommittee on Wednesday, Gensler said the crypto industry was home to...
Marketsadvisor.ca

BCSC proposes new rules for stock promoters

Regulators in British Columbia, long a haven for stock touts and pump-and-dump schemes, are proposing new disclosure requirements for stock promotion activity. The new rules from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), which are out for a 60-day comment period, would apply to popular new avenues for touting stocks, such as Reddit, Twitter and TikTok, along with more traditional investment newsletters. The rules would also cover emails, verbal statements and other kinds of communications.
MarketsCoinDesk

Consensus 2021: Can Privacy Coins, Exchanges and Regulators Coexist?

The careful dance between global financial regulators and cryptocurrency exchanges saw a particularly big shift in January when the Bittrex exchange removed privacy coins monero and zcash as well as dash from its offerings. The self-custody exchange ShapeShift has also delisted the three coins, which was especially notable given ShapeShift’s hyper-libertarian founding ethos. (Representatives of the organization behind dash argued the coin was delisted based on a misunderstanding of its privacy features.)
Congress & CourtsCoinTelegraph

US SEC wants to work with Congress to regulate crypto exchanges

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to cooperate with Congress and other regulators to increase its oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges. Gary Gensler, the newly appointed chairman of the SEC, said that the commission is looking forward to working with fellow regulators and Congress to fill gaps in investor protection in crypto markets.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ripple legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission continues

• Ripple XRP trapped in US regulation legal tussle. • The XRP CEO talks about the future of this cryptocurrency and if it can survive the regulators. Ripple is recognized for the release of XRP, one of the pioneers of virtual currencies, and since last year, it has been caught in legal disputes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Canadian regulators accuse crypto exchange of breaking securities law

Canadian securities regulators have initiated a regulatory action against major global cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex. On Tuesday, the Ontario Securities Commission published a statement of allegations against Polo Digital Assets, also known as Poloniex, alleging that the firm has failed to comply with Ontario securities laws. According to the statement, Poloniex...
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Canadian Regulator Alleges Poloniex Violated Ontario Securities Law

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) accused the cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex of breaking its securities law through its platform. The regulator argues that crypto asset products offered on the company are “securities and derivatives,” according to a statement of allegations published by the OSC. Poloniex – which operates under the name...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Paytm Payments Bank stops support for crypto exchanges

India-based Paytm Payments Bank has stopped providing banking support to cryptocurrency exchanges such as WazirX, ZebPay, and CoinSwitch Kuber, the exchanges said in separate statements. While Paytm did not comment on this development, one of India’s biggest crypto exchange, WazirX, with more than four million users, however, said it will...
Commodities & Futurecoincodex.com

Crypto Exchange News

Currency.com platform has appointed Steve Gregoryto the senior management team to help them expand the business to the US and Canada. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly going to raise capital in a round that values the company at $20 billion. Peter Wind | 7 days ago. Tesla’s decision to stop...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong to restrict crypto exchanges to professional investors

Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Hong Kong will have to be licenced by the city's markets regulator and will only be allowed to provide services to professional investors, according to government proposals published on Friday. Governments and financial regulators around the world are still assessing whether and how they should regulate...
Marketscryptoninjas.net

Norwegian crypto exchange MiraiEx to secure user funds with Ledger Vault

MiraiEx, a Norwegian cryptocurrency exchange company, announced it has selected Ledger Enterprise Solutions to secure its crypto-asset reserve through Ledger Vault, an institutional-grade custody platform for cryptocurrency companies looking to enhance their security. Available to cryptocurrency users in Norway; MiraiEx is registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet)...
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Crypto Exchanges Crash Amid Mass $BTC Selloff

Many major cryptocurrency exchanges are reporting technical issues as a massive selloff strains the ecosystem. Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and others were all reporting degraded trading experiences on their platforms this morning due to excessive volume. Binance was not officially reporting issues, but its users were. The bloodshed began shortly after...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Quantum Materials Announces Trading In Its Common Stock Has Been Temporarily Suspended By The Securities And Exchange Commission

San Marcos, TX, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCQB:QTMM), a leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company, today announced that trading in its common stock has been temporarily suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") due to a lack of current information as a result of the failure to file certain periodic reports under the Company's reporting obligations with the Commission. The trading halt commenced at 9:30am on May, 13 2021 and will terminate at 11:59pm on May 26, 2021. The Commission also has issued an order instituting administrative proceedings to determine whether it is necessary to revoke the Company's registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company had previously received correspondence from the Commission in December 2020 related to the delinquency of it filing obligations and had proposed a plan to regain compliance with its reporting obligations by February 2021. Unfortunately, the Company was unable to meet its proposed plan and currently remains delinquent with respect to its filing obligations. The Company trading suspension and order were issued without prior notice to the Company, and the Company retained securities attorneys who have communicated with the SEC in an effort to try to address the Commissions concerns.
Environmentbeincrypto.com

As Environmentalists Boycott Bitcoin, the Crypto Community Takes Action

Despite recent moves by bitcoin into mainstream media, concerns continue to mount over bitcoin’s impact on the environment. This year has seen a significant rise in celebrities, investors, and major organizations speaking out against bitcoin. Some even completely dropped the payment option from their platforms. Bitcoin environmental backlash. Bitcoin mining...