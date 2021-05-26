Seven McGee announces he's been admitted to Oregon

One of the most dynamic recruits in the 2021 recruiting class has officially been admitted into the University of Oregon, paving the way for him to enroll with Oregon in June. "I have officially been admitted to the University of Oregon from the heart I remember people saying I wouldn’t make it to college!!!" tweeted Oregon signee and four-star running back Seven McGee. "@jim_mastro had faith in me the whole recruitment I’m so blessed I can’t wait to put on for the ducks!!! BLESSED beyond measures #scoducks."