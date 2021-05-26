newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Seven McGee announces he's been admitted to Oregon

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most dynamic recruits in the 2021 recruiting class has officially been admitted into the University of Oregon, paving the way for him to enroll with Oregon in June. "I have officially been admitted to the University of Oregon from the heart I remember people saying I wouldn’t make it to college!!!" tweeted Oregon signee and four-star running back Seven McGee. "@jim_mastro had faith in me the whole recruitment I’m so blessed I can’t wait to put on for the ducks!!! BLESSED beyond measures #scoducks."

