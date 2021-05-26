Criminals Who Targeted Auto Shop With White Supremacist Graffiti Turn Out to be Two Black Men

Texas authorities say they foiled a plot by a white supremacist to carry out a mass shooting at Walmart. In a Facebook post, the Kerry County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Coleman Thomas Blevins, age 28, of Kerrville, on Friday and charged him with making a terroristic threat. “Through the period of investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins, confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that officers seized “firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia.” The sheriff, Larry Leitha, said the FBI was involved in the investigation, though it was not clear why Blevins did not face federal charges. “Many think ‘that can’t happen here,’ and it was well on the way to happening,” Leitha said.