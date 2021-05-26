Cancel
Spring Lake, NC

Criminals Who Targeted Auto Shop With White Supremacist Graffiti Turn Out to be Two Black Men

By Paul Joseph Watson
yournews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminals who repeatedly targeted an auto shop in Spring Lake, North Carolina by leaving racist graffiti referencing the KKK and Nazis turned out to be two African-American men after the owner caught them on camera. Business owner Dwyane Haynesworth (who is black) took action after having a car stole off...

