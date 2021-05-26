Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Over 10,000 COVID-19 Infections Recorded in Americans Who Received a Vaccine: CDC

By ZACHARY STIEBER
yournews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10,000 COVID-19 infections among people who are fully vaccinated against the virus that causes the disease have been reported to a U.S. health agency by states. Through April 30, 10,262 so-called breakthrough infections were reported from 46 U.S. states and territories to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Breakthrough cases refer to cases appearing two or more weeks after a person’s final shot. That is primarily the second Pfizer or Moderna dose, but can be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

yournews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Covid 19#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Disease Control#Johnson Johnson#Ccp#Chinese Communist Party#Abc#Vaccine Effectiveness#Breakthrough Infections#Covid 19 Cases#Patient Deaths#Vaccination#Vaccinated Persons#Hospitalizations#Clinical Studies#Twenty Eight Deaths#Hospital Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kidsfox9.com

CDC: More than 600K 12 to 15-year-olds have received COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON - At least 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination — less than a week since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the emergency use of vaccines for the younger age group. "Last week FDA authorized and CDC...
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccinations take priority over wasted doses, CDC says

The CDC has issued new guidance directing healthcare providers giving COVID-19 vaccines to prioritize vaccinating as many people as possible over ensuring no vaccines go to waste. "As access to COVID-19 vaccine increases, it is important for providers to not miss any opportunity to vaccinate every eligible person who presents...
Public HealthKTTS

CDC to investigate cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced they are investigating reports of heart issues in young patients who have received a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, there have been “relatively few” cases of young people developing heart symptoms following their inoculations, but the CDC is requesting that “information about this potential adverse event” be provided to clinicians to “enhance early recognition and appropriate management of persons who develop myocarditis symptoms.” The few dozen cases so far have involved teenagers and young adults, mostly males, who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Public HealthWBAL Radio

COVID-19 infections are exceedingly rare after full vaccination: CDC

(NEW YORK) -- The United States reached a major milestone this week, with the White House reporting that over half of all adults in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This announcement came on the same day as a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that breakthrough COVID-19 infections are exceedingly rare in fully vaccinated people.
PharmaceuticalsTaipei Times

Medigen touts deal with CDC over 5m COVID-19 vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The...
Public HealthJefferson City News Tribune Online

Mayo Clinic Q and A: How different types of COVID-19 vaccines work

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I know COVID-19 has been around now for over a year, but I’m still confused by the different types of vaccines, including messenger RNA and vector vaccines. Can you explain how these vaccines work and the differences between these vaccines?. ANSWER: COVID-19 vaccines can help you develop...
Collegesumn.edu

U of M receives CDC funding to sequence 6,000 COVID samples

The University of Minnesota Genomics Center (UMGC) announced today it has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct genome sequencing on 6,000 COVID-19 samples to aid national and global viral surveillance efforts. The nearly $750,000 contract will allow UMGC to sequence samples of SARS-CoV-2,...
Public HealthLake Geneva Regional News

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 296.9 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 296,912,892 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 366,977,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 296,404,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthhpnonline.com

NIH trial begins evaluating mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported the start of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which adult volunteers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive booster doses of different COVID-19 vaccines to determine the safety and immunogenicity of mixed boosted regimens. The National Institute of Allergy and...