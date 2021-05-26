newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Blinken claims progress in effort to boost Gaza truce

By SAMY MAGDY and JOSEF FEDERMAN
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEzuh_0aCPphHk00

CAIRO — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast mission on Wednesday, winning valuable diplomatic support and hundreds of millions of dollars of pledges from Arab allies as he moved to shore up the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers.

But the mission made little headway in resolving the deeper issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the tensions in the contested holy city of Jerusalem that played a key role in the latest war.

After two days of talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Arab allies, Blinken acknowledged that any resumption of peace talks remained far off. In the meantime, he said he had made progress toward the more modest goals of cementing the cease-fire and rebuilding hard-hit Gaza.

“We see the ceasefire, not as an end, but as a beginning, something to build on,” Blinken told reporters in the Jordanian capital of Amman, where he met King Abdullah II.

He said the first priority was to meet the immediate needs of Gaza's 2 million people and then aim to “create better conditions in which we can try to move forward.”

Earlier, he was in Egypt for talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The visits came a day after intensive talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to rebuild hard-hit Gaza while promising to make sure that none of the aid reaches Hamas. He also is trying to bolster Hamas' rival, the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

In a boost to those efforts, the energy-rich Gulf country of Qatar pledged $500 million to postwar reconstruction in Gaza. Qatar often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas and it has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to support past cease-fires.

In Cairo, Blinken met with el-Sissi for nearly two hours. Meeting with American diplomatic staff afterwards, he described Egypt as a “real and effective partner” that helped end the Gaza war.

El-Sissi spoke to President Joe Biden last week before and after the ceasefire was announced, and his government has also pledged $500 milllion in assistance to Gaza.

“I think we both believe strongly that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equally to, to live in safety and security to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and dignity. And we’re working on that together,” Blinken said.

El-Sissi said the latest round of violence showed the urgency of resuming direct negotiations. In a statement, he called for “active American engagement” to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.

Jordan's king echoed that call, noting “the pivotal role of the United States in pushing for the re-launch of series and effective negotiations.” Abdullah, who serves as custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, also warned against “provocative Israeli violations” in the holy city.

Both Egypt and Jordan are key U.S. allies that have peace agreements with Israel and frequently serve as mediators between Israel and the Palestinians. Egypt maintains ties with Hamas, but also enforces a tight blockade on Gaza, along with Israel, with a shared goal of preventing the Islamic group from arming.

The stop in Cairo, along with Biden's phone talks with el-Sissi, signal a closer relationship between the countries after a cooler beginning, when the U.S. expressed concern over el-Sissi's human rights record.

The Gaza reconstruction effort will be an important test. The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

One of the U.S. goals is to ensure that any assistance be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which opposes Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the U.S. consider a terrorist group.

In Gaza, Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar told journalists Wednesday that the group welcomed reconstruction aid, as long as it did not come from Israel, and had no objections to international oversight.

"I emphasize our commitment in Hamas that we will not take a single penny earmarked for rebuilding or humanitarian issues,” he said.

Sinwar, who has close ties with the group's armed wing, said Hamas receives ample military assistance from outside sources — led by Israel's archenemy, Iran. “When I said we do not take money destined for aid, this is because we have comfortable sources of funds covering our activities,” he said.

He also lashed out at Blinken for trying to strengthen the Palestinian Authority at Hamas' expense. “They are trying to add more fuel to the fire of Palestinian division,” Sinwar said.

Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. is trying to bolster the rival government of President Mahmoud Abbas, whose forces were ousted from Gaza by Hamas in 2007.

Abbas' Palestinian Authority now administers autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Abbas has been largely sidelined by recent events, is deeply unpopular at home and has little influence in Gaza.

Abbas hopes to establish an independent state in all of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. The Biden administration, along with most of the international community, supports a “two-state solution” as the best way for resolving the conflict.

In a gesture to the Palestinians, Blinken on Tuesday announced plans to reopen a diplomatic office in Jerusalem that oversees outreach to the Palestinians. He also pledged nearly $40 million in additional aid to the Palestinians.

In all, the Biden administration has pledged some $360 million to the Palestinians, restoring badly needed aid that the Trump administration had cut off.

The truce that ended the Gaza war on Friday has so far held, but it did not address any of the deeper issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Those challenges include a hawkish Israeli leadership that seems unwilling to make major concessions, Palestinian divisions, years of mistrust and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were directed at Israel's policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

The truce remains tenuous since tensions are still high in Jerusalem and the fate of the Palestinian families is not yet resolved.

In his remarks after his meeting with Blinken on Tuesday, Netanyahu hardly mentioned the Palestinians, warning of a “very powerful” response if Hamas breaks the cease-fire while expressing support for economic development in the West Bank.

As he closed his trip, Blinken said repairing Gaza would take cooperation from all of the key players.

“It's really incumbent on on all sides to, again, avoid taking steps that could potentially reignite this cycle of violence,” he said.

___

Federman reported from Jerusalem.

___

Federman reported from Jerusalem.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Gaza War#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Peace Negotiations#Iran#Peace Talks#Gaza Strip#Ap#Jordanian#Israelis#Muslim#Islamic#The Palestinian Authority#Associated Press#State Antony Blinken#Hard Hit Gaza#Progress#Peace Agreements#Arab Allies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitaryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Egypt, Israel hold talks on Gaza ceasefire, rebuilding

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri met in Cairo with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who...
Middle Eastledburyreporter.co.uk

Egypt and Israel in talks to consolidate Gaza conflict truce

Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries on Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
Middle Eastrock947.com

Israel, Egypt meet in effort to solidify Gaza truce

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Egypt’s intelligence chief and sent Israel’s foreign minister to Cairo on Sunday, amid efforts to build on a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas a week ago that ended the worst violence in years. Egypt helped broker the truce that has held...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Middle EastYNET News

Gaza focus of first Egypt visit by Israeli FM since 2008

Egypt and Israel were holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas terror group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Gabi Ashkenazi, making the first visit to Cairo by an...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Talks held to bolster Israeli-Hamas truce

CAIRO -- Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day battle that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

War Pays: Hamas Gets Over $1 Billion in International Aid Pledges

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is slated to meet in Cairo on Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry – the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries since 2008 — according to Qatar’s Al Araby al-Jadid news outlet. At the same time, Egyptian...
Foreign Policysouthfront.org

Israel Rejects U.S. Decision To Re-Open Consulate In East Jerusalem

On May 27th, Israeli authorities rejected the US plan to reopen its consulate in East Jerusalem, local media reported. Israel’s Ambassador in Washington, Gilad Erdan, said that the government firmly opposes the move to reopen the consulate catering for the Palestinians within what he described as Israel’s “sovereign territory”. According...
U.S. Politics630 WMAL

Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week’s Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
WorldDerrick

Blinken in Israel on Mideast tour to shore up Gaza truce

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up the Gaza cease-fire. He will face the same obstacles that have stifled a wider peace process for more than a decade, including a hawkish Israeli leadership, Palestinian divisions and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites.
Middle EastNew York Post

Egypt continues to broker Gaza truce, as Blinken heads to Israel

Diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting peace between Israel and Hamas continued Saturday as both sides honored the ceasefire after trading rocket and missile fire for 11 days. The Egyptian moderation delegation credited with leading the effort to stop the shelling was heading to the West Bank city of Ramallah after leaving Gaza City, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: Blinken calls Abbas to discuss Israel-Gaza truce

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Abbas’ office says the two discussed the latest developments in the call on Friday evening. The Palestinian leader urged the...
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

For Hamas, the war is in Gaza, but Jerusalem is the prize

Jerusalem, a focal point of the Palestinian struggle, holds significance for the wider Arab and Muslim world as home to one of Islam’s three holy sites. So when Hamas escalated a crisis in Jerusalem that saw Palestinians there clashing with Israeli police and settlers into a war of rockets and airstrikes, it was also seizing on a way to reverse its political fortunes.