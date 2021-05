Thinking about running your first half marathon? Trying to get faster on your next half? There's a plan here for everyone... A half marathon is a great distance to train for. It’s long enough to give you a new challenge if you’ve mastered the 10K, but still manageable enough to do alongside a busy lifestyle. — We also know that anything with the word ‘marathon’ in it can be daunting: the step up from 10K to half marathon can be a big one, and if you’ve already made it, knowing what to do to improve your time can be even harder.