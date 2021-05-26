Cancel
Amery, WI

Marlys Jean Plahn

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlys Jean Plahn, age 83, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Region’s Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota. Marlys was born January 19, 1938 at the Harvey and Ellen Titel home in Clayton, WI. She was the daughter of Harold (Bud) and Mildred Plahn. Marlys never knew her father, as he passed away 3 weeks before her birth at the age of 26 from pneumonia. She was baptized, raised and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1956, and was a proud member of the high school band, loving her trumpet. After graduation, she worked for Dr. Don Nelson at the Amery Dental Office for the next 11 years before starting a family. She was united in marriage to Alan Johnson on October 2, 1965 at Moe Lutheran Church, rural Clayton. They made their home in rural Amery, and were lifelong members of Apple River Evangelical Free Church. She took on the role of farm wife, enjoying helping with field work, such as plowing, discing and bailing hay. She wore her farmer’s tan proudly! In 1987, she started packing Al’s lunch box for 19 ½ years! She was active in Homemaker’s Club, an active member with the church, and the MN Christian Campers. She was a “charter” member of the Hardee’s Coffee Club. Over the years she had made many lifelong friends revolving around their church, community, and camping. She shared in her husband’s passion for collecting antique tractors. From her recliner, she cheered on the Twins, Badgers, Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks! Long standing family traditions were of utmost importance to her. Sharing specific traditional meals with family such as the infamous Olson Christmas Eve supper and the annual Good Friday meal including Al’s famous dyed Easter eggs.

