Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

To the Editor: Justifiable crime?

theameryfreepress.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Minneapolis riots last year, there were two deaths contributed to the rioting and more than $500 million in property damage including a $30 million affordable housing project which was destroyed. At the US Capital this past January, there was one death related to the protest, which was caused...

www.theameryfreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Fbi#Protest Riot#Fbi#Blm#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Protests
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Letter from the Editor: More changes in how news organizations handle minor crimes

The Associated Press last week announced a move in line with recent trends for how newspapers handle news of minor crimes. The AP is a cooperative that allows its members, 1,700 newspapers and 6,000 television and radio stations in the U.S., to share news with one another. The AP also generates original reporting with its network of bureaus and staff journalists. The stories and photos go out on what we still call “the wire.”
Washington StateWenatchee World

Feds charge another suspect in Washington state unemployment fraud case

TACOMA — Barely a month after a Nigerian citizen was arrested in connection with last year's $650 million unemployment fraud scheme in Washington state, a second Nigerian man has been indicted on strikingly similar charges. Federal prosecutors say Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, a 38-year-old IT engineer at a Nigerian oil company, used...
Greeley, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Greeley Officer-Involved Shooting Ruled Justified

After facing an investigation following an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded on April 3 in his home in Greeley, the actions taken by the Greeley Police Department officer involved in the incident have been ruled justified. According to an official media release from the Office of the District...
Dewey County, OKPosted by
Woodward News

District Attorney finds troopers justified in Vici shooting

The level of force used in an incident where a Woodward man was shot approximately 20 times by law enforcement has been reported as lawful and justified. In a letter to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Chief Colonel Brent Sugg on June 9th, District 26 District Attorney Christopher M. Boring stated it is his opinion that troopers involved in the shooting of Michael Richard Stambaugh in Vici on February 24, 2021 were legally justified in discharging their firearms to protect the lives of other law enforcement officers.
Tilton, ILDanville Commercial-News

Police shooting in Tilton ruled 'justified'

Tilton Police Chief Phillip Bernardi has been cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of another man during an altercation in early May. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a letter to the Illinois State Police released on Wednesday that her review of the ISP investigation indicated that the shooting was justified and no further action in the case was warranted.
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Prosecutors failed to report data on arrests of victims and witnesses, despite requirement in state law

Two years ago, the Louisiana State Legislature passed a law requiring district attorneys to publicly report how often they use warrants to arrest witnesses and victims of crime for allegedly failing to cooperate with prosecutors. The reporting requirement was passed as part of a bill that also put tighter limits on the controversial warrants, called “material witness warrants,” by limiting their use against victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
Walker County, ALDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Deputy found 'justified' in Empire shooting

A deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office who was involved with a fatal shooting in February will face no criminal charges from the incident and his acts have been classified as justified by state officials. Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair said he received the information from the Alabama...
Minneapolis, MNpeoplesdispatch.org

Derek Chauvin, convicted for the murder of George Floyd, sentenced to jail

Placard with George Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe” at a memorial dedicated to him in Minneapolis. Photo: Chad Davis/Wikimedia Commons. More than a year after the killing of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of his murder has been handed a jail sentence. On Friday, June 25, judge Peter A. Cahill of Hennepin County District Court sentenced Chauvin to 22 years and six months of imprisonment. The sentence comes more than two months after Chauvin was held guilty by a jury on April 21, earlier this year.
Public SafetyVox

Chauvin’s prison sentence is still not justice

In April, people around the country awaited the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The video of George Floyd, pinned to the ground by Chauvin’s knee for nine minutes and pleading to breathe, had gone viral the summer prior, setting off a wave of protests around the world. After just 10 hours of deliberation, jurors returned with a conviction of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. People took the streets to cry, hug, and gather, the verdict bringing both a sense of relief that an officer was going to face consequences for enacting violence — a rarity in the criminal justice system — and anger, since any outcome wouldn’t bring Floyd back.
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Letters to the editor

Two letters to the editor, regarding the slaughterhouse proposed for the Airport Industrial Park, grabbed my attention immediately. Have any readers witnessed what takes place in these places of inhumane treatment of sentient beings? These animals are loving animals, who often show more humanity than humans. Many animals are not understood by too many people. Cows, for instance, make friendships in their herds; speaking in a way other cows understand.
Rogue River, ORKTVL

Grand jury: Officer justified in Rogue River shooting

Man killed by police canceled doctor appointment minutes before police shooting ‘because I will more than likely be dead’. A Jackson County grand jury has justified a sheriff’s deputy’s use of deadly force against a Rogue River domestic violence suspect who was armed with a rifle. Deputy Travis Cote was...
Mcdonough, GAHenry County Daily Herald

2 sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine out of McDonough, Ellenwood

ATLANTA — Juan Carlos Torres-Carranza and Luis Pineda-Soto have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 418.95 kilograms of methamphetamine. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: On June 1, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations agents began conducting surveillance at a warehouse in McDonough. During the second day, HSI agents saw a semi-tractor trailer arrive at the warehouse. The trailer was then unhooked and the semi-tractor that was pulling the trailer drove off. According to Homeland Security databases, the trailer was taken across the border into the United States from Mexico on May 20, 2020.
Germantown, TNWDEF

Officers justified in fatal shooting of armed man

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee prosecutor says three police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed man who began raising a gun toward them. News outlets report Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced the decision Thursday after reviewing a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that included witness interviews, videos, crime scene photos, ballistics and autopsy results.
Societywhitecourtstar.com

Letters to the editor: Demand action from politicians on fighting hate crimes

Re: Local Muslim community calls for more action fighting hate crimes after London attack. Published June 8, 2021. He woke up on June 8. His world has been wiped out by a terrorist. A mother, father, sister, grandmother gone—cut down because of their religion and the colour of their skin. He’s nine. His name is Fayez. And, he awaits Canada to do him justice.
Illinois Statevermilioncountyfirst.com

State’s Attorney Says Shooting Was Justified

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says she has reviewed all the evidence and determined the May 5th shooting of a man by Tilton’s Police Chief was justifiable. Illinois State Police were asked to investigate the shooting of Robert Cunningham III who had been involved in a high-speed police chase. The chase ended in the area of 540 E. 14th Street.
Germantown, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Deadly Germantown police shooting ruled legally justified

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Germantown police officers who shot and killed an armed man while responding to a domestic violence call acted in legal justification, according to the Shelby County district attorney. The incident happened May 17, 2020 at a residence on Corsica Drive. A woman called 911, saying...
KidsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Unchain young defendants in court

Just the image of a human being led around in shackles conjures an immediate impression: the person has been captured; they've lost freedom of movement because they've done something wrong. It suggests that a person must have behaved like an animal to need to be chained like one. Watching a...