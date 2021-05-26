Thursday's Racing Insights: Pricey Runhappy Colt Debuts at CD
LEAD (Runhappy) brought $700,000 from owners Robert and Lawana Low as a Keeneland September yearling, the most expensive of 59 first-crop runners to change hands by his sire in 2019. Out of the unraced Indian Charlie mare Ms. Cornstalk, he is a half-brother to Canadian champions Biofuel (Stormin Fever) and Tu Endie Wei (Johar) as well as SW & GSP 'TDN Rising Star' Indian Pride (Proud Citizen). Trained by Dan Peitz, the bay has drawn the fence for this debut run. TJCIS PPs.www.thoroughbreddailynews.com