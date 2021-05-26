Thursday's Racing Insights: Pricey Runhappy Colt Debuts at CD

6th-SA, $61K, Msw, 3yo/up, 1m, post time: 6:50 p.m. ET. Dixiana Farms-bred AMERICAN ADMIRAL (American Pharoah) was purchased by Hunter Valley Farm for $340,000 at Keeneland November in 2018 and fetched $1.3 million from Jamie McCalmont on behalf of M.V. Magnier and Sarah Kelly at KEESEP the following fall. That price was the richest of 70 of his sire's second-crop yearlings to sell in 2019, bar the sales-topping $8.2 million Mandy Pope paid for the half-sister to Beholder (Henny Hughes) and Into Mischief (Harlan's Holiday). The colt's stakes-winning second dam Alchemilla (Deputy Minister) was a daughter of champion Althea's full-sister Aquilegia (Alydar), whose produce include GSW & MGISP Bertolini (Danzig) and SW Amelia (Dixieland Band), dam of GSWs Rabbit Run (Tapit) and Asakusa Genki (Stormy Atlantic); MGSW & GISP Rainha da Bateria (Broken Vow); GSW & GISP Kindergarden Kid (Dynaformer); GSW Assateague (Stormy Atlantic); and GI Breeders' Cup Juvenile runner-up He's Had Enough (Tapit). TJCIS PPs.