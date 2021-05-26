newsbreak-logo
Gillespie County, TX

Peach JAMboree queen entries due

Fredericksburg Standard
 3 days ago

The deadline for submitting applications for the Stonewall Peach JAMboree queen’s contest is Monday, May 31. The applications are available on the sponsoring Stonewall Chamber of Commerce website at stonewalltexas.com. The completed applications should be returned to the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce, Attn. Peach JAMboree Queen’s Contest, P.O. Box 1,...

Stonewall, TX
Gillespie County, TX
