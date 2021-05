While Jeopardy! is currently going through a revolving door of guest hosts, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out who is taking over the quiz show permanently. Executive producer Mike Richards, who recently guest-hosted himself, shed some light on the matter when he appeared on The Wall Street Journal’s podcast The Journal last week. He stated that a decision will be made before filming begins on the 38th season in late July or early August and explained why the hiring process has taken so long.