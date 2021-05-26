Saddlebrooke - 155 Black Bear Road Saddlebrooke MO 65630 MLS# 60191427

A Boston Celtics fan who was accused of throwing a water bottle at the head of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was arrested Sunday. The incident occurred as Irving was leaving the court after having helped the Nets to a 141-126 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, police Sgt. Detective John Boyle said. Irving was nearly hit by the Dasani water bottle, which grazed his head, Boyle said.