Saddlebrooke, MO

Saddlebrooke - 155 Black Bear Road Saddlebrooke MO 65630 MLS# 60191427

By Charlie Gerken
charliegerken.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute curb appeal! This charming home at 155 Black Bear Road sits on a large lot with great landscaping. Located inside Saddlebrooke, right off Highway 65, this spacious community sits within about equal distance in-between Branson and Springfield, Missouri. Real estate buyers looking for a neighborhood with good amenities, plus plenty of wildlife to watch for, will certainly find this popular area a great place for consideration. Please call 417.527.8435 for Saddlebrook homes for sale.

www.charliegerken.com
