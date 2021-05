The NFL Draft and the first wave of free agency are over, but there are still plenty of good players left on the market. Veteran edge defender Ryan Kerrigan is one of those players, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to his longtime team. According to the latest rumors originating from his Instagram account, Ryan Kerrigan will not be playing football for the Washington Football Team in 2021. In other news, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy re-affirmed that Andy Dalton is the starter, even with Justin Fields now in town.