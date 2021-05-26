Boone heads to state tournament

The Daniel Boone softball team intends to go deep in the state tournament. The powerful Trailblazers (34-11), who open against Summit (23-7) on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern), have hit 60 home runs en route to the program’s first state tournament berth since the state runner-up team in 2012. And that team – coached by coach Jeremy Jenkins’ predecessor, Rick Wagner – set a program record for home runs with 50, including seven in the state tournament.