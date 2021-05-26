Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Boone heads to state tournament

Herald and Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Daniel Boone softball team intends to go deep in the state tournament. The powerful Trailblazers (34-11), who open against Summit (23-7) on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern), have hit 60 home runs en route to the program’s first state tournament berth since the state runner-up team in 2012. And that team – coached by coach Jeremy Jenkins’ predecessor, Rick Wagner – set a program record for home runs with 50, including seven in the state tournament.

www.heraldandtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Bunt#Summit#Tennessee High Sarvis#Trailblazers#Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
WOMI Owensboro

The Daviess County High School Softball Team Headed for State Tournament in Lexington

It's a HUGE weekend for the Lady Panther softball team at Daviess County High School in Owensboro. This afternoon at 2pm, they are boarding a bus that's Lexington-bound. Lexington, Kentucky is the site of the 2021 State High School Fast Pitch Softball Championship and the Daviess County Lady Panthers have battled their way into the Elite Eight.
FOX 21 Online

Cherry Softball Welcomes Familiar Opponent at State Tournament

IRON JUNCTION, Minn. – The Cherry softball team will have a feeling of déjà vu Tuesday in their state quarterfinal game. The Tigers will be matched up against Edgerton, a team they faced in the Class A tournament every year from 2014 to 2016 with the Flying Dutchmen winning each meeting.
Advocate Messenger

Danville beats Beechwood, advances in state tournament play

LEXINGTON — Things went pretty much according to plan for Danville in its first state tournament game. The Admirals faced a quality opponent in unfamiliar surroundings in their semi-state game Saturday in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament, but they settled in and stuck to their plan to defeat Beechwood 6-4 at Kentucky Proud Park.
Man, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Wahama headed to state

MAN, W.Va. — Soaring into uncharted territory. The Wahama softball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in program history, as the Lady Falcons defeated host Man 11-4 in 10 innings in Game 2 of the the Class A, Region IV best-of-three series. Following the regional...
WIFR

Hononegah baseball heads to state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Winning is obviously fun, but when you do it with a group of kids like this it makes it more special,” said Hononegah baseball head coach Matt Simpson. Winning deep into the post season isn’t a feeling the Hononegah baseball team has felt in past seasons,...
SportsMitchellrepublic.com

Winner/Colome captures title at state trapshooting tournament

ABERDEEN -- The Winner/Colome trapshooting team captured first place at South Dakota State High School Clay Target League tournament on June 12-13. Winner/Colome won the Class 1A title with 477 points, finishing ahead of Britton-Hecla (475) and Belle Fourche (469). Winner/Colome’s s Katie Welker was the girls varsity high gun...
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Watch: Bryce Thompson Talks Oklahoma State, Reunion with Boone Twins

STILLWATER — It happened a year later than initially anticipated, but Bryce Thompson is a Cowboy. The former five-star standout from Booker T. Washington is on Oklahoma State’s campus for summer workouts after his transfer from Kansas. PFB was able to catch up with Thompson on Tuesday to discuss his...
middletontimes.com

Tennis Cardinals headed to state

OCONOMOWOC — The heat was oppressive. The competition was intense. Still, nothing could slow down the juggernaut that is Middleton’s boys tennis team. The Cardinals rolled through the Oconomowoc Sectional on June 9, winning all four singles flights and finishing second in all three doubles flights. Middleton finished with 50...
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

Marshfield softball turns attention to the upcoming state tournament

MARSHFIELD - Tackling a substantial rebuilding project after seeing two classes of seniors graduate since they last played, the Marshfield High softball team relied on two varsity veterans and a slew of young talent to finish their regular season at 7-6, after losing to Plymouth South in the Patriot Cup tournament last Thursday.
WTVQ

Danville outlasts Lafayette in KHSAA State Baseball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – A year ago, the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament was canceled due to pandemic. A year later, the tournament is back with the best teams in the state facing off. On Wednesday night, two of the best teams in the state squared off in the tournament’s second...
FanSided

Tennessee football: Aaron Beasley’s reinstatement mitigates LB concerns

When spring practice began, inside linebacker was becoming a concern of historic proportions for Tennessee football. The Vols lost their top two players at the position to transfer, Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch, who have joined the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan State Spartans respectively. J.J. Peterson also entered the portal.