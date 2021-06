A total of four No. 1 seeds were eliminated and bids were secured Wednesday as the 10-team Avista NAIA World Series started to take shape. The biggest stunner came in the Kingsport, Tenn., bracket, where No. 1-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan was bounced from the tournament in the final by IU Southeast 16-10. The Bulldogs had to fight their way through the loser’s bracket and had beaten Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene 5-3 in an elimination game earlier in the day.