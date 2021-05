HONESDALE, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — Andrew Seder, Chief Clerk of Wayne County, has released information regarding vandalism at the Wayne County Park Street Complex. The video cameras at the Wayne County Park Street Complex were installed to prevent vandalism. On April 23, vandals ripped a newly installed sign and post out of the ground and threw it into the Lackawaxen River. The cameras didn’t prevent the vandalism but they did prevent the perpetrators from getting away with their alleged crimes.