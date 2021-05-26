The Future Is Never For Everyone: Sarah Pinsker’s We Are Satellites

If there’s one thing you can bet on when a novelist adapts their book into a series, it is that the source material remains more or less untouched. Panic is not just written by Lauren Oliver for the screen, she is the show’s creator as well. For those unfamiliar with the popular young adult novel it is based on, things can start off slow and predictable with this teen mystery-drama. The feeling of having watched a hodgepodge of the same tropes over the years (film and TV) hits you. The premise is, perhaps, not the most original. In the back-of-beyond town of Carp, Texas, several graduating seniors from high school (most of whom hail from less-than-privileged backgrounds) compete in a series of risky challenges to win a pot of money that guarantees them a way out. For some, that’s a way to fund their otherwise unaffordable college education, for others, it’s a way to freedom, a way to escape the dead-end existence their parents are saddled with. Doesn’t sound like the most ingenious idea set in American suburbia, does it? Give it a few episodes, and it promises to be rather watchable. Panic begins lethargically, and by the end of episode three, you’re just about establishing the main players and the rules of the game. It is only in later episodes does one realise why things take a while to get off the starting blocks.