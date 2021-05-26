The Future Is Never For Everyone: Sarah Pinsker’s We Are Satellites
We Are Satellites is a book that got quietly and insistently into my head, which is a slightly weird thing to say given that it’s about a technology that literally gets put in people’s heads. Sarah Pinsker’s second novel takes place in a very near future—it could be next month, it could be next year—in which a device called the Pilot has been invented. It’s an implant, and it makes people into optimized versions of themselves: more attentive, more able to multitask, more aware of everything around them.www.tor.com