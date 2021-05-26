Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pics, Tod’s Pops Up In East Hampton, Michael Kors Announces NYFW Plans, And More!

By Julia Oakes
fashionweekdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Enders, it’s set to be a stylish summer ahead! Tod’s is the new kid on the block. The brand’s seasonal pop-up is ornately decorated with Italian-inspired illustrations and coastal prints, and offers a selection of beach-ready men’s and women’s ready to wear, such as espadrilles, colorful totes, and the label’s signature Gommino loafers and sneakers. The pop-up also has exclusive pieces and collections to show for its East End crowd. Tod’s is no stranger to the Hamptons—having hosted previous activations and events around town. However this boutique marks the first time the brand has had a permanent presence Out East.

fashionweekdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Jeremy Scott
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Michael Kors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyfw#The Hamptons#Women Collection#Daily News#Nyfw Plans#Italian#Gommino#Nyfw Following#Irl#Lgbtqia#The Trevor Project#Calvinklein#Shoe#Scandi#Pics#Wedding#Glam#Moschino#Custom Made Vera Wang#Seasonal Pop Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarthastewart.com

Everything We Know About Ariana Grande's Wedding Band

Dalton Gomez took special care when designing Ariana Grande's wedding ring. As with her one-of-a-kind engagement ring, the real estate agent, 25, worked with jeweler Jack Solow to create a custom diamond band for his new wife. "It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," a spokesperson for the...
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Nicole Richie x Etsy, A Kardashian Kloset IRL, The Angel Ball Heads To The Hamptons, Cartier’s Inspiring Women, And More!

The Kardashian-Jenner krew are set to bring their re-sale concept, Kardashian Kloset. The proverbial red ribbon will be cut on June 24 at the store in the strip’s new Resort World Hotel (the property officially opens the same day.) The boutique will over apparel and accessories sourced right from the reality star’s own wardrobes—the offering is broken up into collections curated by each family member—with everything from activewear for $25 to high-end luxury vintage that reaches into the $50,000+ price range.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Michael Kors to Present Live Runway Show During NYFW in September

Add Michael Kors to the growing list of New York designers who will be staging live presentations in September. Kors said today that in support of this September’s New York Fashion Week, he will present his spring 2022 Michael Kors Collection as a live, in-person runway show on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. A location hasn’t been decided yet, and the plan is for it to be an intimate show.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ariana’s Wedding Photos

It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dani Michelle x Tradesy Partnership Has So Many Items Kendall Jenner Would Wear

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Like Dua And Bella, Kendall Jenner Has Fallen For The Tiny Waistcoat

This season’s breakout item – at least among celebrities! – is the tiny waistcoat. The menswear-inspired piece, which is typically worn as part of a three-piece suit, has been adopted recently by trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Vogue’s Liana Satenstein described it best as, “a waistcoat plucked from Willy Wonka or The Wedding Singer, and shrunken into a Polly Pocket size.” Both Lipa and Hadid styled it nonchalantly with jeans and a simple long-sleeve top underneath, and now, Kendall Jenner is on board with the look, too. Except she just took it to the next level and wore it completely on its own.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ariana Grande Confirms Wedding By Dropping Pictures

Fans are finally getting a glimpse into what Ariana Grande’s wedding day looked like after she shared a series of photos to her Insta account. Grande married fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15th in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony that welcomed less than 20 people. Ariana Grande’s white satin wedding...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Went for Electric Color and Expert Tailoring

Last week, summer 2021’s color palette was in full effect thanks to a series of electric outfits in tropical hues. Saweetie gave the Billboard Music Awards red carpet its couture moment in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown so richly saturated its apricot color seemed to burst off the screen. Though its tiers of satin revealed only a hint of the tulle, the look reflected Valli’s bombastic glamour. At an event where guests are often barely clothed, the “icy princess” and her rococo ruffles classed up the joint.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Memorial Day 2021: Get a Michael Kors purse for up to 60% off at the store's holiday sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Plenty of our favorite fashion brands are getting in on the Memorial Day sale holiday fun, serving up incredible deals to help you give your summer wardrobe a facelift. One in particular you won't want to miss? Michael Kors. The luxury brand is kicking off Memorial Day 2021 with a whopper of a promotion, offering shoppers up to 60% off its luxe purses, shoes and more through.