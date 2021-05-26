Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pics, Tod’s Pops Up In East Hampton, Michael Kors Announces NYFW Plans, And More!

This season’s breakout item – at least among celebrities! – is the tiny waistcoat. The menswear-inspired piece, which is typically worn as part of a three-piece suit, has been adopted recently by trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Vogue’s Liana Satenstein described it best as, “a waistcoat plucked from Willy Wonka or The Wedding Singer, and shrunken into a Polly Pocket size.” Both Lipa and Hadid styled it nonchalantly with jeans and a simple long-sleeve top underneath, and now, Kendall Jenner is on board with the look, too. Except she just took it to the next level and wore it completely on its own.