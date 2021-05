Estate No. PR21-14 Notice is hereby given that on April 29, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Vida L. Sprout whose address is 51274 836th Road, Elgin, NE 68636, Christi K. Redding whose address is 83642 513 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636 and Eileen C. Bode whose address is 83665 514 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the Estate.