If you have been looking everywhere all over Disney World for an attraction that starred both Mickey and Minnie Mouse, up until recently, you have had a hard time!. Sure, you can head on over to Mickey’s Philharmagic at Magic Kingdom, but that is more of a show rather than an attraction. But for a theme park to have such an iconic mascot, it did seem a little odd that after the removal of Toontown, the presence of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse was mostly through merchandise and meet and greets when it came to theme park visits.