The Big Walnut football team continued its impressive play on both sides of the ball en route to a dominant 42-7 win over Westerville North on Friday night in Sunbury. The sixth-ranked Golden Eagles move to 8-0 and are seemingly getting better every week. They have yet to be tested in a close game because they are blowing everyone out. Worthington Kilbourne gave them their toughest test of the season so far last week, and they won that one 56-28 after scoring four touchdowns to pull away late in the fourth quarter.

SUNBURY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO